FroyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3205682SaveSavePeaceful spa wellness template psd with hot stones massage backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDSocial Media PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 70.73 MBInstagram Post PSD 2048 x 2048 px | 300 dpi | 70.73 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontNunito Sans by Multiple DesignersDownload Nunito Sans fontDownload AllSaveDownloadPeaceful spa wellness template psd with hot stones massage backgroundMore