FroyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3209940SaveSaveSerenity massage wellness template psd with hot stones backgroundMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDFacebook Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 200.37 MBInstagram Story PSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 200.37 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontNunito Sans by Multiple DesignersDownload Nunito Sans fontDownload AllSaveDownloadSerenity massage wellness template psd with hot stones backgroundMore