audiFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3210126SaveSaveWellness spa banner template psd compatible with AI for setMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpi | 344.46 MBSmall JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1080 x 1920 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontNunito Sans by Multiple DesignersDownload Nunito Sans fontDownload AllSaveDownloadWellness spa banner template psd compatible with AI for setMore