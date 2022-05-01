rawpixel
Public Domain
Composition with Large Blue Plane, Red, Black, Yellow, and Gray (1921) painting in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

