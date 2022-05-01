rawpixel
Museum of New Zealand (Source)
Public Domain
Composition (1921) print in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.

Composition (1921) print in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain

Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

