Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3219940SaveSaveBy the Sea (1909) painting in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1061 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2652 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2652 px | 300 dpi | 45.55 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadBy the Sea (1909) painting in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More