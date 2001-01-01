The Art Institute of Chicago (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3219945SaveSaveAmsterdam Skyline Viewed from the West (1899) painting in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 813 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2953 x 2001 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2953 x 2001 px | 300 dpi | 33.84 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadAmsterdam Skyline Viewed from the West (1899) painting in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More