rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3219951Composition No. 4 with red and blue (1938&ndash;1942) painting in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from the Saint…Save

Composition No. 4 with red and blue (1938–1942) painting in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Composition No. 4 with red and blue (1938–1942) painting in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More