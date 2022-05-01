Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3219952SaveSaveComposition with Blue, Red, Yellow, and Black (1922) painting in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1027 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2997 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5286 x 4526 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5286 x 4526 px | 300 dpi | 136.92 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadComposition with Blue, Red, Yellow, and Black (1922) painting in high resolution by Piet Mondrian. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More