FroyPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3220087SaveSaveRelaxation spa wellness template psd with woman backgroundMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateInfoView LicensePSDBlog Banner PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 30.07 MBFacebook Event Cover PSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 30.07 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontSaveDownloadRelaxation spa wellness template psd with woman backgroundMore