audiFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3220102SaveSaveWellness spa banner template psd compatible with AI for setMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 283.12 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1920 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :EB Garamond by Georg DuffnerDownload EB Garamond fontNunito Sans by Multiple DesignersDownload Nunito Sans fontDownload AllSaveDownloadWellness spa banner template psd compatible with AI for setMore