Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3220724SaveSaveFamily health insurance template vector for your future ad bannerMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorEmail Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 7.77 MBTwitter Header EPS 1500 x 500 px | 300 ppi | 7.77 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadFamily health insurance template vector for your future ad bannerMore