Premiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3221584SaveSaveHealthcare insurance editable template psd ad poster dual setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpi | 197.93 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Source Sans Pro by Paul D. HuntDownload Source Sans Pro fontSaveDownloadHealthcare insurance editable template psd ad poster dual setMore