WanFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3221913SaveSave5g global network technology template vector futuristic presentationMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.87 MBFacebook Event Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.87 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Poppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontSaveDownload5g global network technology template vector futuristic presentationMore