Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3228611SaveSaveBlood Root (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 764 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3222 x 2050 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3222 x 2050 px | 300 dpi | 37.83 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadBlood Root (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More