Freehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3228688SaveSaveCrafting dream banner template vector in paint stamp themeMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorSocial Media EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.08 MBInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.08 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :PT Serif by ParaTypeDownload PT Serif fontMontserrat by Julieta UlanovskyDownload Montserrat fontDownload AllSaveDownloadCrafting dream banner template vector in paint stamp themeMore