Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229021SaveSaveAster on Green Ground (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 758 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1888 x 2990 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1888 x 2990 px | 300 dpi | 32.34 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadAster on Green Ground (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More