Los Angeles County Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3229222SaveSaveIris (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 514 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi | 30.08 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain Review SaveDownloadIris (1915) by Hannah Borger Overbeck. Original from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More