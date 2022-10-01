rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
The Art Institute of Chicago (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235801Winged Figure (1889) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.…Save

Winged Figure (1889) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Winged Figure (1889) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More