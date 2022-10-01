The Cleveland Museum of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235820SaveSaveHebe (1890) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 780 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2276 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3251 x 5000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3251 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 93.04 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadHebe (1890) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More