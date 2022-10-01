Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3235957SaveSaveWinter, Monadnock (ca.1900) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 953 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2779 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4974 x 6265 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4974 x 6265 px | 300 dpi | 178.35 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadWinter, Monadnock (ca.1900) painting in high resolution by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More