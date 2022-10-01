Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3237245SaveSaveAntaŭa detalo de motortriciklo. English: Thai motorized tricycle taxi (tuk-tuk). License plate "สก 956 นนทบุรี" (นนทบุรี means Nonthaburi province). The number "2555" on the annual tax windshield decal means the year 2012 (Thai year พ.ศ. 2555).. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 673 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1963 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4592 x 2576 px | 300 dpiSaveDownloadAntaŭa detalo de motortriciklo. English: Thai motorized tricycle taxi (tuk-tuk). License plate "สก 956 นนทบุรี" (นนทบุรี means Nonthaburi province). The number "2555" on the annual tax windshield decal means the year 2012 (Thai year พ.ศ. 2555).. Original public domain image from Wikimedia CommonsMore