rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3237260An aerial view taken from a Coast Guard helicopter showing the continuing effects of flooding caused by Hurricane Joaquin in…Save

An aerial view taken from a Coast Guard helicopter showing the continuing effects of flooding caused by Hurricane Joaquin in areas surrounding Charleston, S.C., Oct. 5, 2015. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree U.S. Government Image

View License

An aerial view taken from a Coast Guard helicopter showing the continuing effects of flooding caused by Hurricane Joaquin in areas surrounding Charleston, S.C., Oct. 5, 2015. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann. Original public domain image from Flickr

More