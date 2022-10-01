U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3237272SaveSaveA Pacific Rattlesnake crosses a road on the O’Neal Ranch, in O’Neals, CA, on April 15, 2015. USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1069 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3117 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4204 x 3744 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesWWF SaveDownloadA Pacific Rattlesnake crosses a road on the O’Neal Ranch, in O’Neals, CA, on April 15, 2015. USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from FlickrMore