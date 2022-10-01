Students at Hamilton Elementary Middle School in Baltimore, MD enjoy The Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) on Friday, Jul. 11, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), National Football League Baltimore Ravens and Mid-Atlantic Dairy Association leaders are at the school to highlight the national campaign to expand access to healthy meals in the summer months and the Department’s efforts to reduce the impacts of poverty and food insecurity. USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr