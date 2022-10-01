First Lady Michelle Obama speaks about the importance of healthy meals and exercise to Washington, D.C. students from Cleveland Elementary School, Friendship Public Charter School, Kimball Elementary School, Bancroft Elementary School, and Harriet Tubman Elementary School in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Jun. 12, 2014.

The students, who helped plant the garden in the spring, made lunch from this year’s summer crop with the help of White House chefs and visiting school nutrition directors from Orlando, FL, Dallas, TX, and West Virginia USDA photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr