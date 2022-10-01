SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3237959SaveSaveOrganic menu poster template psd setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3580 x 5033 px | 300 dpi | 231.75 MBSmall JPEG 854 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2490 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3580 x 5033 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllSaveDownloadOrganic menu poster template psd setMore