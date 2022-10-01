SasiPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3238124SaveSaveHealthy cafe poster template vector setMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorInfoView LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 51.93 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 841 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2452 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5001 x 3504 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rubik by Hubert and Fischer/ Meir Sadan/ CyrealDownload Rubik fontSacramento by AstigmaticDownload Sacramento fontDownload AllSaveDownloadHealthy cafe poster template vector setMore