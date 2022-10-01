Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3239610SaveSaveCommon Provence Rose Bud (1775) in high resolution by John Edwards. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 882 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2572 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3446 x 4690 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3446 x 4690 px | 300 dpi | 92.51 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadCommon Provence Rose Bud (1775) in high resolution by John Edwards. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More