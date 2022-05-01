Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3239742SaveSaveDamask Rose (1787) in high resolution by John Edwards. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 949 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2767 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3439 x 4350 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3439 x 4350 px | 300 dpi | 85.64 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadDamask Rose (1787) in high resolution by John Edwards. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More