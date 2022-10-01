NunnyFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3239959SaveSaveSmall business technology template vector fashion social media storyMoreFreeRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorFacebook Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 47.38 MBInstagram Story EPS 1080 x 1920 px | 300 ppi | 47.38 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Kanit by Cadson DemakDownload Kanit fontSaveDownloadSmall business technology template vector fashion social media storyMore