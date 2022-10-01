NingPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3240325SaveSaveCreate fashion style template vector for small businessMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorEPS | 9.9 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontAlegreya Sans by Juan Pablo del PeralDownload Alegreya Sans fontDownload AllSaveDownloadCreate fashion style template vector for small businessMore