NingPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3240333SaveSaveCustomize your clothes vector presentation templateMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateInfoView LicenseVectorEPS | 10.51 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Gilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontAlegreya Sans by Juan Pablo del PeralDownload Alegreya Sans fontDownload AllSaveDownloadCustomize your clothes vector presentation templateMore