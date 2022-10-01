National Gallery of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3243701SaveSaveJohn A. Haven Estate (1936) by Tabea Hosier, William Merklin and Gilbert Sackerman. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 910 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2656 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2978 x 3925 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2978 x 3925 px | 300 dpi | 66.92 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadJohn A. Haven Estate (1936) by Tabea Hosier, William Merklin and Gilbert Sackerman. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More