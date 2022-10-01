Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3246458SaveSaveMoss Province Rose Buds (1788) in high resolution by John Edwards. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 959 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2798 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3700 x 4628 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3700 x 4628 px | 300 dpi | 98.02 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadMoss Province Rose Buds (1788) in high resolution by John Edwards. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More