National Gallery of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3248724SaveSaveIsaace P. Martin Garden (1936) by William Merklin, Gilbert Sackerman and Tabea Hosier. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 918 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2679 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2995 x 3913 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2995 x 3913 px | 300 dpi | 67.1 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadIsaace P. Martin Garden (1936) by William Merklin, Gilbert Sackerman and Tabea Hosier. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More