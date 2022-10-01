Pink rose vector vintage floral art print, remixed from artworks by John Edwards More Premium Royalty Free Vector Info View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 20.33 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Original JPEG 3200 x 4000 px | 300 dpi