WitPremiumhttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3249259SaveSaveHealthcare technology editable template psd digital remix setMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDInfoView LicensePSDJPEGPSD 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi | 31.68 MBSmall 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Muli by Vernon AdamsDownload Muli fontLibre Franklin by Impallari TypeDownload Libre Franklin fontDownload AllSaveDownloadHealthcare technology editable template psd digital remix setMore