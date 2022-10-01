rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3249613Rosa rubra plena Spinosissima, peounculo Moscoso (1769) in high resolution by John Edwards. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Rosa rubra plena Spinosissima, peounculo Moscoso (1769) in high resolution by John Edwards. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

