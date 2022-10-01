rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
National Gallery of Art (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3249627Peter K. Knapp Estate (1936) by George Stonehill. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Save

Peter K. Knapp Estate (1936) by George Stonehill. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Peter K. Knapp Estate (1936) by George Stonehill. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More