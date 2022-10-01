National Gallery of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3259046SaveSavePeter Stuyvesant Garden (1936) by George Stonehill. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 908 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2647 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4111 x 3109 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4111 x 3109 px | 300 dpi | 73.17 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadPeter Stuyvesant Garden (1936) by George Stonehill. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More