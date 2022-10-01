National Gallery of Art (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3259153SaveSaveWatts Estate and Garden (1936) by Helen Miller. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 887 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2588 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2935 x 3969 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2935 x 3969 px | 300 dpi | 66.69 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadWatts Estate and Garden (1936) by Helen Miller. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More