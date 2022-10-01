rawpixel
National Gallery of Art (Source)
Public Domain
Thomas Ingham Estate (1936) by Virginia Richards, William Merklin and Gilbert Sackerman. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Thomas Ingham Estate (1936) by Virginia Richards, William Merklin and Gilbert Sackerman. Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

