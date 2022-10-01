U.S. Department of Agriculture (Source)Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3259339SaveSavePower lines, microwave towers, electric lines and electric poles in Northern Va, USDA photo by Ken Hammond. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree U.S. Government ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiSay thanks by supporting these good causesHope for ChildrenSaveDownloadPower lines, microwave towers, electric lines and electric poles in Northern Va, USDA photo by Ken Hammond. Original public domain image from FlickrMore