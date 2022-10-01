With assistance and guidance from the North-South Institute and Department of Agriculture, students at North Lauderdale Elementary, Florida, grow vegetables in the school’s garden, February 25, 2021.

The garden, created three years ago, provides the students and faculty a much-needed Agri-therapy and other mental and physical benefits; especially during this time of COVID, according to school’s Garden Coordinator Doreen Brown.



USDA/FPAC Photo by Preston Keres. Original public domain image from Flickr