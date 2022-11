Two harvesters come across a cotton field, during the Ernie Schirmer Farms cotton harvest that has family, fellow farmers, and workers banding together for the long days of work, in Batesville, TX, on August 23, 2020.

For more information about today's operation, the Schirmer family, and their farms, please go to flic.kr/s/aHsmPYgNPx



USDA Photo and Media by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr