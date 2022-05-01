Aerial view of Mt. Toby Farm (right), in Sunderland, MA, has worked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources and Conservation Service (NRCS) to create their conservation plan that includes the use of Forage and biomass Planting (512) and Establish and reseed their cover crop during the cool season, on October 18, 2019.

Working with Natural Resource Specialist / Business Tools Coordinator Lisa Gilbert who records the progress with the conservation plan. USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Mt. Toby Farm is along the bank of the Connecticut River; across the river from the University of Massachusetts Crop Animal Research and Education Center, and Mt. Sugarloaf State Reservation (on the left).







Forage and Biomass Planting, Conservation Practice Code 512 - Forage and biomass planting is used to establish adapted and/or compatible species, varieties, or cultivars of herbaceous species suitable for pasture, hay, or biomass production. For more information, please see nrcs.usda.gov/wps/portal/nrcs/detail/national/enespanol/?cid=nrcs144p2_027163







Cover Crop, Conservation Practice Code 340 - Crops including grasses, legumes, and forbs for seasonal cover and other conservation purposes. For more information, please see nrcs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/stelprdb1046845.pdf







. Original public domain image from Flickr