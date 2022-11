Aerial view of the Szawlowski Farm potato harvest in North Hatfield, MA, on October 18, 2019.

In other fields, they use sunflowers as a cover crop. For more information about cover crops and how it helps farm and ranch operations, please see nrcs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/stelprdb1046845.pdf



USDA Photo by Lance Cheung. Original public domain image from Flickr