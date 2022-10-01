Katie and Dallas Peebles, owners and operators of Peebles Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Augusta, Ark., the largest certified organic pumpkin patch operation in Arkansas.

The Peebles bought the farm in 1996, and has transitioned to agritourism over the last 16 years.







The Peebles have 358-acres enrolled in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), administered by USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), to promote pollinator habitat on their operation.







USDA/FPAC photo by Christopher Willis. Original public domain image from Flickr