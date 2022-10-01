Seguin Storage owner Timothy Oglesby utilized a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development (RD) Rural Utilities Service (RUS) Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) to help with the photovoltaic array (solar panels) to reduce the cost of operating his storage facility in Seguin, Texas, on March 24, 2020.

This is the first phase of the complex that will have additional storage buildings with plans to install arrays on each.







Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) was used FY 2017 for a grant amount of $18,729.75 toward the



30.7 kW Solar Photovoltaic system placed on the roof of a new climate-controlled storage facility. The solar array produces an average of 44,193 kWh annually. Based on an average price of $0.089 per kWh the small business grantee should save $3,933.17 per year. The grant was 25% of the total eligible project costs ($74,919) for a total of $18,729.75. The return on investment for this project is 19 years.







